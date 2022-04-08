MQDC engages Accenture to Develop Metaverse Project

Magnolia Quality Development Corporation (MQDC) has teamed up with Accenture, a global professional services company, to create the MQDC Metaverse – a seamless connection for people between reality and the virtual world.
Parut Penpayap, project director of MQDC Metaverse, said MQDC would create positive outcomes and authentic unique experiences through its own Metaverse. Accenture will support MQDC in inclusive business planning, marketing development and user experience design.
"This Metaverse Development Project demonstrates to our customers that we are not just a premium real estate developer but also an advanced technology and innovation service-provider for all well-being", said Parut.
He added that MQDC is the first company in Thailand’s property sector to step into the metaverse. The concept for the MQDC Metaverse project can be divided into three parts.
The first is to deliver an experience beyond imagination to customers and newcomers. The second is to develop new areas for people who are interested in participating in business development in the metaverse. And the third is to create an infinite space that connects the real world with the virtual world to allow customers and the general public to participate in various activities. Customers will be able to enter hybrid experiences that have never been seen anywhere else in the world, MQDC promised.
"We are confident about the development of our Metaverse project. With creativity technology expertise as well as a deep understanding of Accenture's metaverse development, our Metaverse project will bring comprehensive value and benefits to all users", said Parut.
Husin Adam, Accenture Thailand’s managing director, product industry lead, added that Accenture's collaboration with MQDC would expand the reach of the digital world and bring consumers an immersive experience in an environment enriched with the physical, virtual and fantasy worlds.
"We believe there are massive opportunities in the metaverse, which will change how our business operates. Our -metaverse-powered] business will connect to our customers. We also believe that this (MQDC) project has a lot of potential. For Accenture, our expertise will lead you on a great metaverse journey", said Husin
Parut added that the announcement was merely the first phase in the journey of the MQDC Metaverse project. He said more interesting events will be launched in future, as the MQDC Metaverse’s ultimate goal is to allow simple access for clients all around the globe.
MQDC's Metaverse project also plans to connect with Translucia Metaverse. This project is under the management of T&B Media Global (Thailand), a global entertainment content and animated series production company.
Meanwhile, MQDC is also one of 11 partners of T&B Media Global who are co-issuing Crown Tokens – a digital asset which launched on leading crypto trading platform ZIPMEX last month. Crown Tokens link intellectual properties to non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse to create a fully integrated ecosystem.
Published : April 08, 2022
