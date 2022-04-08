MQDC engages Accenture to Develop Metaverse Project

The first is to deliver an experience beyond imagination to customers and newcomers. The second is to develop new areas for people who are interested in participating in business development in the metaverse. And the third is to create an infinite space that connects the real world with the virtual world to allow customers and the general public to participate in various activities. Customers will be able to enter hybrid experiences that have never been seen anywhere else in the world, MQDC promised.

"We are confident about the development of our Metaverse project. With creativity technology expertise as well as a deep understanding of Accenture's metaverse development, our Metaverse project will bring comprehensive value and benefits to all users", said Parut.

Husin Adam, Accenture Thailand’s managing director, product industry lead, added that Accenture's collaboration with MQDC would expand the reach of the digital world and bring consumers an immersive experience in an environment enriched with the physical, virtual and fantasy worlds.

"We believe there are massive opportunities in the metaverse, which will change how our business operates. Our -metaverse-powered] business will connect to our customers. We also believe that this (MQDC) project has a lot of potential. For Accenture, our expertise will lead you on a great metaverse journey", said Husin