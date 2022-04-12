The Standard invites Thai travellers to celebrate Songkran in Maldives

Daily yoga classes, a well-equipped gym and a full-size tennis court are also available for physical, mental and spiritual stimulation.

Wondering how to keep the little ones entertained? Don’t worry! The Lil’ Shark Kids Club and inflatable water park ensure endless hours of fun and adventure.



With six unique dining options, ranging from a beachfront barbecue shack to a traditional Maldivian restaurant, and even an overwater (18+) nightclub with a glass-bottomed dance floor, all guests can enjoy epicurean excellence and upbeat entertainment with like-minded revellers.

“The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives has a very special vibe. This is a place where families can reconnect and where couples can take a romantic break while also meeting some really cool, fun people and making new friends from all over the world," said Standard International Executive Chairman Amar Lalvani.

"Songkran is a time to make memories with your loved ones, so there can be nowhere better to spend this magical time of year than the Maldives. Surrounded by water, this is a place to cleanse the body, clear the mind and create treasured moments together.”



The Standard hotels and resorts are present in the most desirable of destinations worldwide, from Miami Beach to the Maldives, London to New York, now Hua Hin and soon Ibiza and Bangkok.

For more information and to book your Songkran escape at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives, please visit www.standardhotels.com