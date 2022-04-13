Experts expect Asia to weather impact of Russia-Ukraine war despite immediate risks

Raimondo Serra, the European Union's directorate-general for agriculture and rural development for Asia and Australia, added that the Russian war had not only led to a spike in food prices but it had also hiked the cost of farming, as Russia is one of the world's major exporters of fertilisers.

In his opinion, although most Asian countries are far from the battlefield in Ukraine, they are still the indirect victims of the Russian invasion because the war has led to a sharp increase in the price of natural gas, a key ingredient in fertilisers.

Serra said higher fertiliser prices were making the world's food supply more expensive and less abundant. This situation comes at a time when the UN Food and Agriculture Organization reported recently that the world food-price index in March had reached the highest level since records were kept in 1990.

However, overall Asia could manage to stabilise growth, he said.

ADB estimates that Asia is going to see an average 5.2 per cent GDP growth this year and 5.3 per cent growth next year, on continued recovery in domestic demand and solid exports, while inflation will rise to 3.7 per cent in 2022 and 3.1 per cent in 2023.

In the meantime, the pace of recovery remained uneven across economies. South Asian countries will see on average 7 per cent growth this year and 7.4 per cent next year, outperforming East Asian and Southeast Asian countries.

Despite various risks and challenges, experts recommended that governments in Asia continue to maintain their support for economic recovery, sustain their development goal, and keep investing in green transformation as well as reforming their tax and financial system.