SET Index expected to fall again on Monday as foreign investors sell

Krungsri Securities said the index would be pressured by uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve's move to shrink its balance sheet and raise the interest rate to deal with inflation.
The prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict will also cause a drop in foreign fund flows, it added.
"However, mass-buy ups of stocks that gain specific positive sentiment will help the index rebound," Krungsri Securities said.
It recommended the purchase of the following as an investment strategy:
• PTTEP, TOP, IVL, SPRC and BCP would benefit from the rising oil price.
• AOT, AAV, BA, MINT, CENTEL, ERW, CPN, CRC, HMPRO, CPALL, MAKRO, AMATA and WHA would benefit from countries reopening.
• BDMS, BH, INTUCH, ADVANC, BTS and BEM, which can tolerate market volatility.
The SET Index closed at 1,675.49 on Tuesday, down 2.97 points or 0.18 per cent. Transactions totalled 54.28 billion baht with an index high of 1,678.30 and a low of 1,669.36.
The index was closed from Wednesday to Friday last week for Songkran.
Published : April 18, 2022
By : THE NATION
