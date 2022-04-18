Fri, April 22, 2022

business

SET Index expected to fall again on Monday as foreign investors sell

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index is expected to fall to between 1,665 and 1,670 points on Monday due to lack of positive sentiment.

Krungsri Securities said the index would be pressured by uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve's move to shrink its balance sheet and raise the interest rate to deal with inflation.

The prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict will also cause a drop in foreign fund flows, it added.

"However, mass-buy ups of stocks that gain specific positive sentiment will help the index rebound," Krungsri Securities said.

It recommended the purchase of the following as an investment strategy:

• PTTEP, TOP, IVL, SPRC and BCP would benefit from the rising oil price.

• AOT, AAV, BA, MINT, CENTEL, ERW, CPN, CRC, HMPRO, CPALL, MAKRO, AMATA and WHA would benefit from countries reopening.

• BDMS, BH, INTUCH, ADVANC, BTS and BEM, which can tolerate market volatility.

The SET Index closed at 1,675.49 on Tuesday, down 2.97 points or 0.18 per cent. Transactions totalled 54.28 billion baht with an index high of 1,678.30 and a low of 1,669.36.

The index was closed from Wednesday to Friday last week for Songkran.

Published : April 18, 2022

By : THE NATION

Latest News

Extend co-payment scheme to ensure 3% growth this year: private sector

Published : Apr 22, 2022

A 3-minute test could help detect lung cancer

Published : Apr 22, 2022

Construction of southern Purple Line to begin in August

Published : Apr 22, 2022

Thai fresh mango exports surge 15 per cent in first two months of 2022

Published : Apr 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.