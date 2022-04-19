BOT relaxes forex rules to ease pressure on baht

The BOT announced three measures to further ease forex rules on Monday.

First, the yearly US$50-million cap on lending to unaffiliated companies and for purchase of property abroad will be removed.

Thai companies will also be able to purchase foreign currencies for transfer domestically as necessary, aiding payment for goods whose price is linked to the global market. Previously, transfers were allowed only through foreign currency deposit accounts.

Second, resident companies will be able to manage their foreign exchange risk in a broader scope, such as by hedging foreign exchange exposures arising from domestic payment for goods whose price is linked to the global market, hedging on behalf of other resident affiliated companies, hedging of anticipated foreign exchange revenues or expenses with a tenor longer than one year, and hedging balance sheet exposures.