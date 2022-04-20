Ready-to-cook, ready-to-eat meals whet Thai appetites

Phusit went on to say that the DITP has so far awarded 603 ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat foods from 54 companies with “Thai Select” certification to enable consumers and restaurant operators overseas to purchase quality Thai cuisine.

He said the DITP would also certify seasonings for Thai foods, such as shrimp paste and fish sauce, as they are important ingredients and are very popular in international markets.

“As many as 44 companies [24 of which are new] had requested Thai Select certification or renewal of the award for 364 products [189 new] from November 2 last year to January 26 this year to gain confidence among foreign consumers,” he said.

“The Thai Select stamp not only certifies product quality but also proves the product was manufactured with ingredients, tastes and appearances in accordance with top Thai food standards.”