Fri, April 22, 2022

business

Ready-to-cook, ready-to-eat meals whet Thai appetites

Ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat Thai food has become piping hot among consumers due to changes in their eating habits amid the Covid-19 crisis, Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) director-general Phusit Rattanakul Sereeruengrit reported on Wednesday.

He said several entrepreneurs have adapted their business to meet consumer needs in this Covid-19 situation, especially as people pay more attention to food safety.

Phusit went on to say that the DITP has so far awarded 603 ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat foods from 54 companies with “Thai Select” certification to enable consumers and restaurant operators overseas to purchase quality Thai cuisine.

He said the DITP would also certify seasonings for Thai foods, such as shrimp paste and fish sauce, as they are important ingredients and are very popular in international markets.

“As many as 44 companies [24 of which are new] had requested Thai Select certification or renewal of the award for 364 products [189 new] from November 2 last year to January 26 this year to gain confidence among foreign consumers,” he said.

“The Thai Select stamp not only certifies product quality but also proves the product was manufactured with ingredients, tastes and appearances in accordance with top Thai food standards.”

Phusit said the DITP would announce award results at the end of April and hand out the Thai Select stamp to entrepreneurs at ThaiFex-Anuga Asia 2022 between May 24 and 28.

Entrepreneurs who have been awarded the certification will be able to participate in the department’s activities, such as marketing promotions, business matching and public relations both online and offline, he added.

Published : April 20, 2022

By : THE NATION

