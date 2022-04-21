Russia-Ukraine war, mass share sell-offs to hound SET Index

However, it predicted that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, as well as mass sell-offs of shares in line with signs of overbought stocks, would pressure the index.
It recommends purchase of the following companies’ shares:
• AOT, AAV, BA, Mint, Centel, ERW, CPN, CRC, HMPro, CPAll, Makro, Amata and WHA, which would benefit from countries reopening.
• Top, SPRC, BCP and IVL, which would gain from the rising gross refining margin.
• BDMS, BH, Intuch, Advanc, BTS and BEM, which can tolerate market volatility.
The SET Index closed at 1,680.35 on Wednesday, up 4.73 points or 0.28 per cent, thanks to mass buy-ups of bank shares on hopes that their first-quarter net profit would rise, Krungsri Securities added.
Transactions totalled 69.12 billion baht with an index high of 1,685.90 and a low of 1,675.58.
Published : Apr 26, 2022
Published : Apr 26, 2022
Published : April 21, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Apr 26, 2022
Published : Apr 26, 2022
Published : Apr 26, 2022
Published : Apr 26, 2022