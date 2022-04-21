Tue, April 26, 2022

Russia-Ukraine war, mass share sell-offs to hound SET Index

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index is expected to fluctuate between 1,670 and 1,690 points on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve signalled it would raise the interest rate gradually to prevent an impact on US economic recovery, Krungsri Securities said.

However, it predicted that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, as well as mass sell-offs of shares in line with signs of overbought stocks, would pressure the index.

It recommends purchase of the following companies’ shares:

• AOT, AAV, BA, Mint, Centel, ERW, CPN, CRC, HMPro, CPAll, Makro, Amata and WHA, which would benefit from countries reopening.

• Top, SPRC, BCP and IVL, which would gain from the rising gross refining margin.

• BDMS, BH, Intuch, Advanc, BTS and BEM, which can tolerate market volatility.

The SET Index closed at 1,680.35 on Wednesday, up 4.73 points or 0.28 per cent, thanks to mass buy-ups of bank shares on hopes that their first-quarter net profit would rise, Krungsri Securities added.

Transactions totalled 69.12 billion baht with an index high of 1,685.90 and a low of 1,675.58.

Thai exports jump by 19.5% in March – highest in 30 years

HAY x The Standard, Hua Hin collaborate with Norse Republics to reveal Scandinavia’s most stylish furniture company

Published : Apr 26, 2022

AP Thailand announces brand promise that empowers everyone to live and enjoy life on their terms

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Slumping baht under pressure after breaching 34/dollar mark

Published : Apr 26, 2022

PTG joins hands with DTI to help farmers in veggies-and-fuel campaign

Published : Apr 26, 2022

