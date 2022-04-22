Tue, April 26, 2022

business

Pending rise in US interest rate pressures SET Index

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index is expected to drop between 1,675 and 1,680 points on Friday after the US Federal Reserve signalled it would raise the interest rate to 0.5 per cent in May to curb inflation, Krungsri Securities said.

It added that this announcement has pushed the US 10-year bond yield to surge to nearly 3 per cent, resulting in negative sentiment in the index.

"However, mass buy-ups of energy shares in line with rising oil and coal prices, as well as stocks that gained specific positive sentiment, will help boost the index," Krungsri Securities said.

It recommends the purchase of the following as an investment strategy:

• PTTEP, TOP, IVL, SPRC, BCP and BANPU will benefit from rising prices of oil, coal and gross refining margin.

• PSL and TTA will benefit from the rising freight rate.

• BDMS, BH, INTUCH, ADVANC, BTS and BEM can tolerate market volatility.

The SET Index closed at 1,690.55 on Thursday, up 10.20 points or 0.61 per cent, thanks to a rise in foreign stock markets and speculation in small-cap shares of companies whose first-quarter net profit is expected to rise, such as agriculture, food and finance, Krungsri Securities added.

Transactions totalled 71.08 billion baht with an index high of 1,693.14 and a low of 1,682.65.

Thai exports jump by 19.5% in March – highest in 30 years

Published : Apr 26, 2022

HAY x The Standard, Hua Hin collaborate with Norse Republics to reveal Scandinavia’s most stylish furniture company

Published : Apr 26, 2022

AP Thailand announces brand promise that empowers everyone to live and enjoy life on their terms

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Slumping baht under pressure after breaching 34/dollar mark

Published : Apr 26, 2022

PTG joins hands with DTI to help farmers in veggies-and-fuel campaign

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Published : April 22, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

How Milli stirred a craving for Mango Sticky Rice

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Thai exports jump by 19.5% in March – highest in 30 years

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Ex-MP blames faulty construction for flooding in Parliament complex

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Investigators wrap up mystery of Tangmo’s death, suspects out on bail

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.