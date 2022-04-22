Pending rise in US interest rate pressures SET Index

"However, mass buy-ups of energy shares in line with rising oil and coal prices, as well as stocks that gained specific positive sentiment, will help boost the index," Krungsri Securities said.

It recommends the purchase of the following as an investment strategy:

• PTTEP, TOP, IVL, SPRC, BCP and BANPU will benefit from rising prices of oil, coal and gross refining margin.

• PSL and TTA will benefit from the rising freight rate.

• BDMS, BH, INTUCH, ADVANC, BTS and BEM can tolerate market volatility.