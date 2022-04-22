Pending rise in US interest rate pressures SET Index

It added that this announcement has pushed the US 10-year bond yield to surge to nearly 3 per cent, resulting in negative sentiment in the index.
"However, mass buy-ups of energy shares in line with rising oil and coal prices, as well as stocks that gained specific positive sentiment, will help boost the index," Krungsri Securities said.
It recommends the purchase of the following as an investment strategy:
• PTTEP, TOP, IVL, SPRC, BCP and BANPU will benefit from rising prices of oil, coal and gross refining margin.
• PSL and TTA will benefit from the rising freight rate.
• BDMS, BH, INTUCH, ADVANC, BTS and BEM can tolerate market volatility.
The SET Index closed at 1,690.55 on Thursday, up 10.20 points or 0.61 per cent, thanks to a rise in foreign stock markets and speculation in small-cap shares of companies whose first-quarter net profit is expected to rise, such as agriculture, food and finance, Krungsri Securities added.
Transactions totalled 71.08 billion baht with an index high of 1,693.14 and a low of 1,682.65.
Published : Apr 26, 2022
Published : April 22, 2022
By : THE NATION
