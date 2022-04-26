Thu, April 28, 2022

Thai exports jump by 19.5% in March – highest in 30 years

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawist was upbeat about the country’s export growth, saying the 19.5 per cent year-on-year surge in March was the highest in 30 years.

Jurin, who also doubles as a deputy PM, told the press on Tuesday that exports in March were worth US$28.86 million or about 922.313 million baht. This marked a 19.5 per cent growth compared to the same month last year and was the biggest expansion since 1991.

At the end of the first quarter, Thailand’s export value stood at $73.6 million or 2.4 billion baht, which was 14.9 per cent higher compared to the same period last year.

The minister credited the growth to cooperation between the Commerce Ministry and the private sector as well as the normalisation of Thailand’s ties with Saudi Arabia.

The top 10 markets with the highest exports in March were:

• Switzerland: 2,864.7%

• South Asia: 36.4%

• Asean: 34.8%

• Middle East: 29.5%

• United States: 21.5%

• United Kingdom: 14.5%

• South Korea: 14.5%

• Taiwan: 9.4%

• Canada: 9.2%

• European Union: 6.9%

