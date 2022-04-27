Thai and Chinese experts seek closer bilateral cooperation on fintech

However, to sustain the growth of fintech, there is more work to be done to improve the overall ecosystem including technology, innovation, security and regulation. And one of the key success factors is more deep collaboration and data sharing between countries, he said.

"The aim of today’s forum is to discuss and find ways where both China and Thailand can work together to develop not only for the two countries but also for the whole region,” Ben Shenglin said.

Yang Hong, a former People's Bank of China official, said Beijing has made fintech one of the pillars of the national development plan for the next three years. Although many things in the industry have improved, there are new challenges to handle, especially in security, privacy and regulation aspects.

Michael Sung, a professor at Zhejiang University International Business School, pointed out that working together means the chance to discover proper solutions. Both China and Thailand have to come up with high-quality technology, advanced affordable innovation, transparent regulation and a fair, accessible ecosystem for all.