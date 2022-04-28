Fri, April 29, 2022

business

Baht feels the heat from risk-averse market, gold purchases

The baht opened at 34.38 to the US dollar on Thursday, after surging to close at 34.31 on Wednesday.

The currency is expected to move between 34.30 and 34.45 on Tuesday, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool predicted.

He said the risk-averse market coupled with the Covid-19 situation in China could add more downward pressure on the baht.

The baht was also pressured by dividend transactions and gold purchases as investors bought more of the precious metal as prices headed down.

Poon expected the Thai currency to fluctuate and likely test the resistance level of 34.40 to 34.50. However, it might be supported by foreign investors purchasing Thai assets this week. If they do not offload a large amount of Thai assets, the baht will not weaken much, Poon said.

He advised businesses to use hedging tools such as options to manage risks in the highly volatile currency market.

How EEC, PTT and Rayong plan to ensure price stability of durians

Published : Apr 29, 2022

State electricity authorities, automaker get on board to drive EV growth

Published : Apr 29, 2022

Marriott Bonvoy celebrates the joy of gastronomy in Thailand with two-month food festival

Published : Apr 29, 2022

Famous southern cities set to promote Thailand as a world-class health and wellness travel destination

Published : Apr 29, 2022

Relief for Thai exports as China reopens land checkpoints for durians

Published : Apr 29, 2022

Published : April 28, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Chaiwut demands an end to the ban on e-cigarettes

Published : Apr 29, 2022

How Milli stirred a craving for Mango Sticky Rice

Published : Apr 29, 2022

Air traffic to jump 7% in May after Covid-19 testing scrapped

Published : Apr 29, 2022

How much can 100 baht get in while shopping for food?

Published : Apr 29, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.