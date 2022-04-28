PTTEP Q1 revenue jumps 5%, but profit sees slight dip quarter on quarter

That translated into a net profit of THB10.5 billion in the first quarter, a slight decline from THB10.6 billion in the fourth quarter of last year, he said.

The CEO attributed PTTEP’s steady growth in its first-quarter operating results to rising petrol prices following spikes in global crude oil prices.

Meanwhile, PTTEP’s average sales volume in the first quarter improved to 427,368 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from 420,965 in the previous quarter, due to the increased daily production and gas sales from its Arthit project.

However, the company recorded expenses from non-operating items in the first quarter, mainly a loss on oil price hedging of US$240 million (THB7.9 billion).