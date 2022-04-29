Tue, May 03, 2022

Slumping baht expected to test key level of 34.50/dollar on Friday

The baht opened at 34.44 to the US dollar on Friday, strengthening slightly from Thursday’s five-year low of 34.46.

The currency is expected to move in a range between 34.35 and 34.50 on Friday, said Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool.

Poon forecast the baht would fluctuate and likely test the resistance level of 34.50.

However, he did not expect it to drop much below 34.50 as risk-on market factors would support the currency.

He said the generally risk-averse market coupled with the Covid-19 situation in China could add downward pressure on the baht. The Thai currency is also being squeezed by dividend transactions and gold purchases, with investors buying more of the precious metal as the price drops.

However, foreign investors are currently making net purchases in the Thai stock market, meaning the baht may not breach the key resistance level, Poon added.

On Tuesday, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) said it would take action if the baht’s value became too volatile in the face of US rate hikes.

Poon advised businesses to use hedging tools such as options to manage risks in the highly volatile currency market.

