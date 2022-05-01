MEA offering rewards for electricity users who switch to e-bills

Switching to electronic bills will save on paper and reduce deforestation, MEA said.

The agency, which is responsible for distributing electricity in Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan, said its new system will make bill payment more convenient for customers in line with the Thailand 4.0 strategy and digital government plan.

"Apart from facilitating electricity users, it also helps reduce carbon dioxide emissions and garbage volume," MEA said.

Customers can sign up to receive MEA e-Bills at https://ebill.mea.or.th/registration until July 31.