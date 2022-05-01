Sat, May 14, 2022

MEA offering rewards for electricity users who switch to e-bills

The Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) is offering incentives for customers who switch from paper bills to electronic bills.

The first 6,000 users who register for the MEA e-Bill scheme will receive 140 PTT Blue Card Points for discounts and privileges at participating restaurants, theatres, hotels and stores.

Switching to electronic bills will save on paper and reduce deforestation, MEA said.

The agency, which is responsible for distributing electricity in Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan, said its new system will make bill payment more convenient for customers in line with the Thailand 4.0 strategy and digital government plan.

"Apart from facilitating electricity users, it also helps reduce carbon dioxide emissions and garbage volume," MEA said.

Customers can sign up to receive MEA e-Bills at https://ebill.mea.or.th/registration until July 31.

Under a separate campaign, customers who sign up for e-bills and register at https://eservice.mea.or.th/measy will get 500 MEA Points and another 500 points after joining the MEA Point programme. The 1,000 points can be redeemed for a 100-baht reward. Registrants will get another 80 points each time they make their payment via e-bill, or 50 points after paying via other channels.

