Govt figures show 98.1% of Thais gainfully employed

As of the fourth quarter of 2021, 1.64 per cent of the working-age population or some 630,000 people were unemployed, with 380,000 of them having lost their job.

Meanwhile, the labour sector has expanded by 4.1 per cent with new graduates joining it. However, up to 49.3 per cent of them have degrees in business and social science, which does not match the demands of the labour market.

Of the unemployed population, 2.27 per cent have been relying on benefits from the social security scheme, though this number has been dropping for the past five quarters.

Separately, Thailand’s Wage Committee set a new minimum daily wage rate on January 1, 2020, but the rate allocated was different in each province.