Govt figures show 98.1% of Thais gainfully employed

This was slightly higher compared to 98 per cent in the last quarter of 2020 and 97.6 per cent in the third quarter of 2021.
As of the fourth quarter of 2021, 1.64 per cent of the working-age population or some 630,000 people were unemployed, with 380,000 of them having lost their job.
Meanwhile, the labour sector has expanded by 4.1 per cent with new graduates joining it. However, up to 49.3 per cent of them have degrees in business and social science, which does not match the demands of the labour market.
Of the unemployed population, 2.27 per cent have been relying on benefits from the social security scheme, though this number has been dropping for the past five quarters.
Separately, Thailand’s Wage Committee set a new minimum daily wage rate on January 1, 2020, but the rate allocated was different in each province.
The provinces with the highest minimum daily wage are Chonburi and Phuket at 336 baht, while the lowest at 313 baht are Narathiwat, Ayutthaya and Pattani. Bangkok and its adjacent provinces come in somewhere in the middle with 331 baht.
Published : May 14, 2022
Published : May 13, 2022
Published : May 13, 2022
Published : May 02, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : May 15, 2022
Published : May 15, 2022
Published : May 14, 2022
Published : May 14, 2022