Thailand aims to export over half million tonnes of fruit to China in 2022

Jurin said the ministry would focus on exporting fresh fruit by sea as four Chinese border checkpoints – Mohan, Youyiguan, Dongxing and Pingxiang – were closed off and on due to the Covid-19 situation there and the country's Zero-Covid policy.

“The Department of International Trade Promotion [DITP] aims to export 530,000 tonnes of fresh fruit to China this year,” Jurin said.

He explained that 390,000 tonnes, or 83 per cent, would be exported by sea via five shipping lines – Cosco, SITC, Yang Ming, Maersk and Wanhai – to six Chinese ports, namely Shekou (26.5%), Nansha (20%), Hong Kong (20%), Zhanjian (13.5%), Xinzhou (13.5%) and Xiamen (6.5%).

“Meanwhile, 36,000 tonnes, or 6.5 per cent, will be exported by air via Thai Airways International, Thai Lion Air, AirAsia X and China Southern Airlines to three Chinese airports, namely Guangzhou (80%), Shenzhen (13%) and Kunming (7%),” he said.

“The remaining 10.5 per cent will be exported by land via four checkpoints. If any checkpoint is closed, the Foreign Ministry as well as commercial and agricultural ambassadors are responsible for negotiating with China to reopen the border point as soon as possible.”

The ministry has set up a war room under the DITP director-general to monitor fruit exports and ensure that Thailand achieves success, Jurin added.