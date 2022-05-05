Thailand inflation continues upward trend, 4-5% predicted for year

The consumer price index (general inflation) stood at 105.15 in April, up 0.34 per cent from March and 4.65 per cent from April 2021.

The Ministry of Commerce forecast Thailand’s inflation rate at between 4.0 and 5.0 per cent this year, which it described as “suitable” for the current situation.

There are still many factors that have contributed to keeping inflation high, including rising global prices of fuel and commodities, fallout of the boycott measures against Russia, the Covid-19 pandemic, and climate change, according to the ministry.