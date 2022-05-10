Finance Ministry in talks for THB30 billion loan to top up Oil Fuel Fund

Thirat said the loan amount would be THB30 billion, in line with the projected spending for fiscal year 2022 as planned by the Public Debt Management Office.

He said the Finance Ministry would borrow the full amount of THB30 billion but the Oil Fuel Fund would be topped up as required.

“The talks should be finalised this month. After we get the loan, we will gradually distribute it to the fund to boost its liquidity,” Thirat said.