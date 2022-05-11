Sun, May 15, 2022

business

Thai deputy minister kicks off Apec agro biotechnology teleconference

Deputy Agriculture Minister Mananya Thaiset opened a teleconference of agricultural ministers from Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation nations on biotechnology.

The online meeting was called “Apec High Level Policy Dialogue on Agricultural Biotechnology Webinar, Genetic Engineering and Genome Editing in Agriculture, Application, and Challenges”.

In her opening speech, Mananya said growing global food insecurity required all sectors to deal with challenges in agriculture by using technology to create food stability and sustainability as well as making sure food is safe for global populations.

Agriculture Department director-general Rapeepat Chansriwong gave a lecture on agricultural biotechnology under the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economy model.

He told the webinar the Agriculture Department attached importance to the use of advanced agricultural technology and biotechnology to reform the sector, with the three goals of safety, security and sustainability in producing food.

Rapeepat said various research on biotechnology and genome editing have been carried out in the county to improve the quality and production of cash crops and herbs in accordance with the BCG model.

He cited genetic engineering of marijuana and hemp and kratom leaves to yield more substances that are useful for medical and industrial purposes.

Thailand welcomes investment from Apec members in agricultural biotechnology especially in the Eastern Economic Corridor, Rapeepat added.

SHR reported a triple revenue in Q1/2022 and expected the most robust growth with an all-time-high revenue of THB 8.5 billion this year

Published : May 14, 2022

SHR reported a triple revenue in Q1/2022 and expected the most robust growth with an all-time-high revenue of THB 8.5 billion this year

Published : May 13, 2022

Huawei hosts Global Rail Summit 2022 in Bangkok

Published : May 13, 2022

Klongtom Heritage boosts large-scale project, ready to become a world-class health and wellness hub after salt hot spring discovery

Published : May 13, 2022

Bangchak Group reports first quarter 2022 performance, with quarterly EBITDA exceeds THB10 billion for the first time

Published : May 13, 2022

Published : May 11, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Tuchel says inconsistent Chelsea need to emulate Liverpool

Published : May 15, 2022

Quadruple still possible as Liverpool edge Chelsea in FA Cup final

Published : May 15, 2022

Thai teen sprinter smashes SEA Games record on way to 200m gold

Published : May 14, 2022

New conflict triggered over Orange Line between MRTA and BTS

Published : May 14, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.