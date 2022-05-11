Thai deputy minister kicks off Apec agro biotechnology teleconference

In her opening speech, Mananya said growing global food insecurity required all sectors to deal with challenges in agriculture by using technology to create food stability and sustainability as well as making sure food is safe for global populations.

Agriculture Department director-general Rapeepat Chansriwong gave a lecture on agricultural biotechnology under the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economy model.

He told the webinar the Agriculture Department attached importance to the use of advanced agricultural technology and biotechnology to reform the sector, with the three goals of safety, security and sustainability in producing food.