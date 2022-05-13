Food security, free trade on agenda of Apec ministers meeting in Bangkok

He added that digital transformation and further consideration of a free trade area are also needed in the discussion. Digitalisation would sustain growth while more fairness and openness of FTA would support the flow of trade and people. This is a desperate need in the current situation after being severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

“As a collective force representing the leading growth drivers from 21 economies of the region, the ABAC is committed to upholding not only our own respective businesses but also the business of those people for whom our businesses exist.

“Having been at the receiving end of serious challenges brought about by the global pandemic and other events that affected business operations worldwide, people’s lifestyle, and the sustainable, inclusive and resilient growth of Asia-Pacific, we consider it an opportune time to work together to draft key recommendations that truly represent the voice of the people to the Apec economic leaders in an annual dialogue towards the end of 2022,” said Suphant.