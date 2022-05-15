Thu, May 26, 2022

China opens new air gateway for Thai durians

The first Tianjin Air Cargo flight carrying Thai durians landed at Nanning Airport in Guangxi, China on Friday, opening a new shipment route for Thailand’s No 1 fruit export.

“This is good news for durian farmers, said Agriculture Ministry adviser Alongkorn Ponlaboot.

"The new cargo flight operation will help stimulate air freight between Guangxi and Thailand, especially of durians, which are popular in China," he said.

Tianjin Air Cargo operates in China's Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei regions but has expanded to cover the route between Nanning and Bangkok. China opened Nanning Airport as a gateway for Thai fruit exports on April 1 after trade negotiations between Bangkok and Beijing.

Thailand has also increased sea shipments of fruit to 55 per cent in a bid to reduce congestion at land checkpoints during the durian harvest, Alongkorn said.

The remaining 40 per cent of Thai fruit would be exported by land and 5 per cent by air, he added.

"Last year, Thailand exported 52 per cent of fruit by sea, 48 per cent by land and less than 1 per cent by air," he noted.

The new gateway at Nanning Airport would boost exports by air, he added.

Friday saw a ceremony welcoming the first shipment of durians at Nanning Airport, aiming to promote opportunities for Chinese importers.

The airport also has quality-checking facilities for live and frozen aquatic food, which will further boost trade between Asean and China.

Published : May 15, 2022

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
