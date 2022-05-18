SMK files for bankruptcy protection after failing to pay massive Covid claims

Reungdej said the SMK board had earlier agreed to have the company submit the bankruptcy filing and the board’s decision was sent to the Insurance Commission for approval on May 10.

Reungdej said the commission approved the decision and SMK was required to file for bankruptcy within five days of being notified, so the company submitted the filing to the Central Bankruptcy Court on Tuesday.

In the filing, the company promised to restructure its massive debt by seeking more investment funds.

SMK would also seek permission to restructure its debt by extending the payout datelines and would negotiate with some creditors to turn the debts into shares.