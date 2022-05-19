PTT and PTTEP sign an agreement to collaborate on Oman crude oil to ensure Thailand's energy security

The contract has been signed by Mr. Disathat Panyarachun, Senior Executive Vice President, International Trading Business Unit, PTT, and Mr. Montri Rawanchaikul, Chief Executive Officer, PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP). Mr. Kris Imsang, Chief Operating Officer, Downstream Petroleum Business Group, PTT, also witnessed the signing ceremony.

Mr. Disathat Panyarachun, Senior Executive Vice President, International Trading Business Unit, PTT said Oman crude oil is widely recognized as one of the most important crude benchmark in the world. With the accomplishment of Joint Collaboration Agreement with PTTEP, PTT International Trading Business Unit is proud to entering into the Crude Sales Agreement with PTTEP Oman E&P Corporation and PTTEP MENA Limited for the approximate 9 million barrels per year of Oman crude oil. Besides, the collaboration is another milestone of successful synergy among PTT Group between upstream and downstream. Furthermore, such collaboration guarantees energy security of Thailand as well as enhances the efficiency in managing supply/demand base and strengthens competitiveness of the Group in international territories.

