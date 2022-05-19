Government to focus on agricultural research for sustainable growth

He added that many laboratories need to be improved to boost the country's agricultural potential.

"If we have plenty of research centres and laboratories, this business will become sustainable," he said.

Rapeepat said the export value of durians since last year was more than THB800 billion, adding that durian is considered Thailand's identity and soft power.

This year, Thailand would be able to harvest 1.2 million tons of durians, 270,000 tons of mangosteens, 1.5 million tons of longans and 280,000 tons of rambutans, he said.

He added that the country and farmers have many opportunities to generate revenue.