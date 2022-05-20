Bitkub Capital Group Holdings cooperate with Tao Kae Noi, the first time with 600,000 NFTs airdrop on physical snack packaging

The customers can experience the new digital lifestyle by collecting non-fungible token (NFT) for both Tao Kae Noi and Bitkub collection. In addition, not only both Tao Kae Noi and Bitkub collection will be distributed throughout this campaign, the customers will also have a chance to collect the NFT collection “Yin War”, the famous Thai’s actors as the special collection and join the campaign in the future. Indeed, the users will have a chance to do the business pitching with Topp Jirayut Srupsrisopa, Founder and CEO of Bitkub Capital Group Holdings Co., Ltd., together with Tob Itthipat Peeradechapan, CEO of Tao Kae Noi Food & Marketing Public Co., Ltd.
The purpose of this cooperation is to push forward Thai’s startup and inspire new generation entrepreneurs by utilizing the efficiency of non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain to adapt on physical snack packaging, which the users can scan QR code and receive NFT as the special collection by using Bitkub NEXT (digital asset wallet). The initial NFT airdrop will be started distributing in MOU signing press conference.
Due to this cooperation, there are 3 NFT collection which are “Journey of Tao Kae Noi”, “Journey of Bitkub” and “Idol Yin War 9 Collections” as special collections in which the users can collect and join the special campaign in the future.
Topp Jirayut Srupsrisopa, Founder and CEO of Bitkub Capital Group Holdings Co., Ltd. said “At this cooperation, it is not only just to create marketing campaign but it will also open the new experience for both Bitkub and Tao Kae Noi fans to be entertained and satisfied every time they tear off Tao Kae Noi snack package.”
Tob Itthipat Peeradechapan, CEO of Tao Kae Noi Food & Marketing Public Co., Ltd. said “We emphasize on approaching customers in every generation and trend. We want our customers to engage with the new technology, which we try to find something new for them to engage in the campaign. By combining both NFTs and physical snack package together, it is the new dimension of experience which our customers would be satisfied with our new activity.”
Published : May 26, 2022
Published : May 20, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : May 26, 2022
Published : May 26, 2022
Published : May 26, 2022
Published : May 26, 2022