Bitkub Capital Group Holdings cooperate with Tao Kae Noi, the first time with 600,000 NFTs airdrop on physical snack packaging

Due to this cooperation, there are 3 NFT collection which are “Journey of Tao Kae Noi”, “Journey of Bitkub” and “Idol Yin War 9 Collections” as special collections in which the users can collect and join the special campaign in the future.

Topp Jirayut Srupsrisopa, Founder and CEO of Bitkub Capital Group Holdings Co., Ltd. said “At this cooperation, it is not only just to create marketing campaign but it will also open the new experience for both Bitkub and Tao Kae Noi fans to be entertained and satisfied every time they tear off Tao Kae Noi snack package.”

Tob Itthipat Peeradechapan, CEO of Tao Kae Noi Food & Marketing Public Co., Ltd. said “We emphasize on approaching customers in every generation and trend. We want our customers to engage with the new technology, which we try to find something new for them to engage in the campaign. By combining both NFTs and physical snack package together, it is the new dimension of experience which our customers would be satisfied with our new activity.”

