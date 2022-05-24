Jurin gladly presents “BCG Model” to APEC2022, targets enhancing of SMEs and Micro SMEs’ capabilities in global market

Mr. Jurin revealed that the Ministry of Commerce of Thailand is organizing this seminar in order to create knowledge recognition and understanding on the BCG (Bio-Circular-Green Economy) Model. Moreover, it is the BCG economic model practices and experiences exchanging forum, government policies sharing and also encourages MSMEs to apply the BCG model to drive business for sustainable economic development within the APEC Economic Zone.

BCG Model consists of 3 key factors. 1. Bio Economy: aims at utilizing biodiversity in the APEC Economic Zones and Thailand for economic benefits. 2. Circular Economy: aims to increase efficiency in use of existing resources and also minimize hazardous waste or reduce. In addition, using the leftovers or maximizing economic benefits from byproducts or reuse. Finally, recycle refers to convert used items to reusable products with the environmentally friendly process. 3. Green Economy will lead economic development through encourage an environmentally conscious in both the manufacturing and service sectors. Subsequently, the manufacturing and service sectors become more environmentally friendly.