Jurin gladly presents “BCG Model” to APEC2022, targets enhancing of SMEs and Micro SMEs’ capabilities in global market

Mr. Jurin revealed that the Ministry of Commerce of Thailand is organizing this seminar in order to create knowledge recognition and understanding on the BCG (Bio-Circular-Green Economy) Model. Moreover, it is the BCG economic model practices and experiences exchanging forum, government policies sharing and also encourages MSMEs to apply the BCG model to drive business for sustainable economic development within the APEC Economic Zone.
BCG Model consists of 3 key factors. 1. Bio Economy: aims at utilizing biodiversity in the APEC Economic Zones and Thailand for economic benefits. 2. Circular Economy: aims to increase efficiency in use of existing resources and also minimize hazardous waste or reduce. In addition, using the leftovers or maximizing economic benefits from byproducts or reuse. Finally, recycle refers to convert used items to reusable products with the environmentally friendly process. 3. Green Economy will lead economic development through encourage an environmentally conscious in both the manufacturing and service sectors. Subsequently, the manufacturing and service sectors become more environmentally friendly.
BCG Model was declared as economic model of Thailand’s national agenda on January 19, 2021. It has led to sustainable development in accordance with the17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations. Besides, many countries are moving forward for economic development. For example, in Australia, there is a bio-industry development plan in Queensland, Singapore launches Zero Waste Masterplan for zero waste purpose, the 14th Five-Year Plan of China is correspondence with the goal, and Canada Government implements Biodigital Convergence policy to drive a hybrid economy between ecosystem and digital technology.
In addition, BCG Model of Thailand will show beneficial outcomes in revenue generation and income distribution for Thailand, the APEC economies, and the future world. Currently, to emphasize the development of SMEs and Micro SMEs in the manufacturing and service sectors by mainly employ the BCG Model, it will result in the environmentally friendly productions and services. Mr. Jurin believed that this is the joint goal of all APEC economies.
As a consequence of the BCG model as part of Thailand’s national agenda, the Ministry of Commerce, which he is in charge, categorizes the support and promotion of goods and services into separate category known as BCG category. It is included the production of future products, functional foods, medical food, organic foods, lifestyle products and social enterprise products. These sectors are applied the BCG Model and the trade value rose remarkably. In the past 6 months from the fourth quarter of 2021 to the first quarter of 2022, the trade value in this category increased by 7 times.
“I expect that APEC BCG Symposium 2022 in Thailand to be experiences exchanging opportunities for APEC members and also discover a new joint cooperation in order to achieve “Open Connect Balance” goals” Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce said.
Afterward, reporters observed that Mr. Jurin Laksanawisit personally visited Thai entrepreneurs’ booths, including SCG, PTTGC, Dow, CPF, and ThaiBev, etc. They have exhibited on BCG-related products. Additionally, he also attended BCG exhibition about environmentally friendly products from the BCG Model group as part of 21 APEC member economies, such as Australia, Singapore, Taiwan, Japan, Hong Kong and China, etc.
Published : May 26, 2022
Published : May 24, 2022
By : THE NATION
