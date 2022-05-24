CLMVT forums generate high social return on investment: study

On May 12, the TPSO, together with the Faculty of Economics at Kasetsart University organised a webinar to disseminate the research results of the social return on investment (SROI) of the CLMVT Forum.

More than 250 participants attended the webinar, Ronnarong Phoolpipat, director of TPSO who opened the webinar, said.

The TPSO had been organising the CLMVT Forum since 2016 to facilitate discussions and exchange of ideas among high-level public, private, and academic sectors in the region.

"CLMVT forums have generated several benefits to the region, such as increasing human capital capability for the digital age and creating new business entrepreneurs to make CLMVT a new supply-chain centre of the world.

“The CLMVT Forum is a government project that generates tangible benefits and positive social returns to society. The TPSO hopes that the CLMVT Forum will continue to be a part of the mechanism that supports the Thai economy and the CLMVT region to grow strongly and play an important role in Asean and the world's economic system in the future," Ronnarong said.