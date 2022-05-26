OTO signs Xerxia to strengthen its Valorant e-sport team

OTO president and CEO Khanawut Wattanathirach said Phygital Space Development (PSD) is a leading games and e-sport platform developer that aims to promote e-sport teams with high potential in popular games such as Valorant, PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) and Free Fire.

“The Xerxia team is highly successful in Valorant and has received several awards, including the Community Champion title in the FPSThailand Tournament, the first place in the Valorant Champions Tour: Thailand Stage 1 Challengers, and subsequently second place in the Asia Pacific round of the Valorant Champions Tour in March,” he said.

“The team finished in 9th place in the Valorant Champions Tour: Master 1 in Iceland last month, which is the last round of global tournaments of the game.”

Valorant is a highly popular online team-based shooting game with player bases worldwide. In each match, two teams of five players are pitched against each other in various environments and use tactical techniques, skills and team efficiency to beat the opponents.