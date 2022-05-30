Mikimoto welcomes Pearl Month with the unique and flawless collection 

Mikimoto’s flawless beauty is bestowed upon every woman on every occasion. Each item in Mikimoto’s Pearl Month Collection is on par with the highest standards and presented with timeless elegance. The collection comprises Golden South Sea, Black South Sea and White South Sea Pearl Necklace fuse pearls in three hues in intricate colour play, a truly magnificent masterpiece that matches every style.

Akoya Pearl Necklace M Code Liberté that celebrates “liberty” where the wearer can appreciate its unique design and enjoy wearing it in various arrangements and lengths. Adding luxurious flair to the necklace is Akoya Pearl Pendant shaped like a moon dew whose soft form perfectly enhances the mysterious beauty of the white pearl.