First lot of modified e-buses delivered to BMTA by NSTDA

The project is a cooperation among BMTA, National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA), Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA), Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) and Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) to transform decommissioned BMTA buses into electric buses using up to 40 per cent of domestic parts. The modification has been carried out by Choknamchai Hi-Tech Pressing Ltd under the supervision of NSTDA.

Dr Phatcharinruja Juntharonanon, advisor to the Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation presided over the delivery ceremony on Tuesday, whereas NTSDA director Dr Narong Sirilertworakul and MEA deputy governor Phattra Suwandet also joined the ceremony.

After the delivery, the ceremony participants witnessed the demonstration of E-buses, which can travel up to 250 km. per charge cycle, while each charge cycle will take around 2-3 hours to complete. The bus’s body has been made of aluminum to reduce weight and maximize power efficiency.