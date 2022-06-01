Mon, June 20, 2022

First lot of modified e-buses delivered to BMTA by NSTDA

The first lot of four vehicles under City Transit E-Buses project have been delivered to Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) on Tuesday (May 31) at BMTA head office in Bangkok’s Huay Kwang district.

The project is a cooperation among BMTA, National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA), Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA), Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) and Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) to transform decommissioned BMTA buses into electric buses using up to 40 per cent of domestic parts. The modification has been carried out by Choknamchai Hi-Tech Pressing Ltd under the supervision of NSTDA.

Dr Phatcharinruja Juntharonanon, advisor to the Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation presided over the delivery ceremony on Tuesday, whereas NTSDA director Dr Narong Sirilertworakul and MEA deputy governor Phattra Suwandet also joined the ceremony.

After the delivery, the ceremony participants witnessed the demonstration of E-buses, which can travel up to 250 km. per charge cycle, while each charge cycle will take around 2-3 hours to complete. The bus’s body has been made of aluminum to reduce weight and maximize power efficiency.

The City Transit E-Buses project aims to fulfill the government’s policy in promoting BCG (Bio-Circular-Green) economy and reduce the emissions of greenhouse gases and other air pollution, including the PM2.5 dust particles. It will also pave the way for Thai automakers in manufacturing electric vehicles with domestically sourced components.

For over a decade, Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) has been preparing the infrastructure to support the widespread use of electric vehicles that will soon replace the internal combustion engines. MEA has installed 24 EV charging stations in Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan and aims to achieve the target of 100 stations within this year at convenient locations such as Chaeng Watthana Government Complex, Benchakitti Park, MEA branch offices and police stations. MEA’s EV charging stations are linked with MEA EV application to help users locate the nearest stations with ease.

MEA EV application can be downloaded for free at https://onelink.to/meaev for both iOS and Android smartphones.

Those who are interested in installing MEA-certified EV charging stations at their residences can contact MEA Call Centre 1130, or Facebook: @Metropolitan.Electricity.Authority, Twitter: @MEA_news, Line: MEA Connect. 

