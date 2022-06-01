DITP seeks export boost of edible insects to US amid rising market buzz

Phusit said the insects, such as crickets, black soldier flies, mealworm, grasshoppers, ants, silkworms and cicadas, are commonly used to produce alternative proteins.

These proteins are mostly used in the food and beverage industry, followed by the animal feed sector, he said, adding that there are various types of edible insect products, such as powders, protein bars, snacks, pastries, confectionery, processed insects and beverages.

Phusit also expected higher demand for edible powder products in line with fitness trends.