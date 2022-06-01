Mon, June 20, 2022

business

DITP seeks export boost of edible insects to US amid rising market buzz

The US will become an important market for Thai exports of edible insects, Department of International Trade Promotion director-general Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit said on Wednesday.

The US Meticulous Market Research expected the United States’ edible insect market to expand by as much as 28 per cent between 2022 and 2030 and be worth $9.6 billion (THB329.3 billion) in value as these insects are an alternative source of high-nutrient protein, he said, citing the commerce ambassador’s report.

Phusit said the insects, such as crickets, black soldier flies, mealworm, grasshoppers, ants, silkworms and cicadas, are commonly used to produce alternative proteins.

These proteins are mostly used in the food and beverage industry, followed by the animal feed sector, he said, adding that there are various types of edible insect products, such as powders, protein bars, snacks, pastries, confectionery, processed insects and beverages.

Phusit also expected higher demand for edible powder products in line with fitness trends.

He suggested Thai enterpreneurs develop edible insect products for the US market and use packaging that will attract consumers. Phusit also wanted businesses to develop frozen insects as these have an extended shelf life.

Meanwhile, marketing should target Hispanic consumers, especially Mexicans who love to consume insects, he added.

Published : June 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

