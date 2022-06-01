Mon, June 20, 2022

business

Seminar "Enterprise of the Future: Sustainability as Digital Transformation Catalyst" starts June 8

IBM and Nation Group invite interested persons to join the online seminar titled “Enterprise of the Future: Sustainability as Digital Transformation Catalyst” on Wednesday June 8th, 2022 at 10:00 – 11:45 am via Webex channel.  

All direct experience shall be shared by proficient management about the guideline of sustainable organization building for business opportunities and driving factors to Digital Transformation with the innovative technology, which shall achieve businesses and industries as your objective targets under Net Zero Carbon and business models for the sustainable life.  

Registration for attendance at: https://ibm.biz/THSustainability

#IBM
#NationGroup
#Thansettakij
#bangkokbiznews
#Sustainability

QSNCC launches a “Hotel Partnership” program to enhance service and impress global business travelers

Published : Jun 20, 2022

Petroleum firms dismiss Korn’s claim of 10 times increase in refining margin

Published : Jun 20, 2022

BGRIM announces new senior management line-up to drive growth, new unit created to oversee investment control, innovation and sustainability

Published : Jun 20, 2022

TAT expects ‘workation’ scheme for civil servants to be a huge hit

Published : Jun 20, 2022

Iceland, Danish supermarkets primed for Thai delicacies

Published : Jun 20, 2022

Published : June 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Motorists who ignore traffic fines face arrest from Monday: Police

Published : Jun 20, 2022

Malaysian state lawmaker proposes four-day work week

Published : Jun 20, 2022

Scientists unlock secret to growing seedless lychee

Published : Jun 20, 2022

Lawmakers' panel restricts cannabis cultivation to 10 plants per household

Published : Jun 20, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.