Foreign firms still interested in investing here, govt says, countering opposition statement

Ratchada said foreign investors continued to trust Thailand even in the present Covid-19 situation. She backed up her statement with statistics, saying 196 foreign investors applied for business licences in the first four months of 2022, resulting in investments of THB36 billion.

Most businesses are part of the new S-curve industries in the fields of application platforms, petroleum drilling, examining and repairing medical equipment, charging stations, automobile manufacturers and assemblers, Ratchada explained.

According to her, as many as 28,083 newly listed companies have been established with an authorised capital of THB245.49 billion.

Ratchada said these numbers reflected the confidence of Thai and foreign investors in the country’s economic recovery and long-term growth opportunities from economic stimulus measures.