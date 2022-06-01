Juniper Networks selected to build online networks for King's College Bangkok

With a secure, high-performance network powered by automation and Mist AI, King's Bangkok has solidified its position as a leading education provider in Thailand, providing students, staff and guests with seamless connectivity around campus.

Supporting Quotes:

"Through our partnership with Juniper Networks, King's Bangkok is able to deliver on our commitment to providing innovative and secure learning experiences for our students and teachers. Our school aims to be forward thinking and Juniper, with its cloud and AI-driven solutions, offers our IT team more flexibility and ensures always-on wireless connectivity throughout the campus. As we anticipate the school's enrollment to grow over the next few years, we are confident that Juniper has helped us build a scalable network that will only continue to create superior digital learning experiences for Thailand's brightest minds."

- Dion Norman, Director of Information Communication Technology, King's College International School Bangkok

"We are honored that King's College International School Bangkok has chosen Juniper to deliver a world-class education experience in this vibrant and rapidly developing nation. With AI-driven automation and insight, the school's IT team can focus on priority tasks allowing for more seamless and cost-effective IT operations. We are confident that our experience-first approach to networking will accelerate the school's AI-driven enterprise journey, all while ensuring that teachers and students receive the best possible education experience."

- Perry Sui, Senior Director, ASEAN & Taiwan, Juniper Networks

