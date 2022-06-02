Baht might weaken amid worries over US Fed rate move: market strategist

Poon said the baht might fluctuate and weaken during the day as the dollar strengthens over concern that the US Federal Reserve might increase the interest rate to bludgeon inflation.

Meanwhile, investors have unloaded the baht, recently selling short term bonds worth THB3.8 billion, he noted.

The baht might test its resistance level of 34.40-34.50 to the dollar because of these transactions and stock sales, he added.

However, the baht will not weaken much past its resistance level as exporters are waiting to sell the dollar, Poon said.