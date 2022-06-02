Tue, June 21, 2022

business

Top execs seek more government help to cope with inflation

Senior executives are calling for government measures to help business operators and the public affected by rising inflation caused by expensive oil and commodities due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, a survey conducted by the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) has found.

As many as 76 per cent of the executives surveyed said they expected a global recession this year due to high inflation and supply-chain disruptions if the war worsens and Western countries tighten their US-led boycott of Russia, FTI vice-chairman Montri Mahaplerkpong said on Thursday.

The respondents expected Thailand’s inflation rate to stay at 4-5 per cent this year, he said.

The FTI’s CEO Survey on “How inflation affects the Thai economy”, was conducted in May with 200 top executives of 45 industrial groups across the country.

Most of the executives called on the government to issue measures to help groups affected by the high inflation, including low-income people and operators of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

They suggested that import taxes for goods necessary for industrial production, such as animal feeds and fertilisers, should be reduced while diesel oil prices should be retained at THB32 per litre for another three to six months.

Of the executives surveyed, 88.5 per cent said the high inflation led to higher production costs and expensive products, while another 64 per cent pointed to higher household debt and lack of liquidity for business operators.

Almost 75 per cent of the respondents said the industrial sector would need to cut production costs to stay afloat amid the high inflation, while another 62 per cent pointed to the adoption of digital technology.

Two big names fostering collaboration on ‘Net-Zero’ mission for low-carbon fuels towards further step of aviation fueling excellence

Published : Jun 21, 2022

“anitech” invests 20 million baht to expand customer group  

Published : Jun 21, 2022

P80 to expand the ‘Concentrated Longan Extract’ ---P80 Natural Essence--- developing it into a Cosmetics line in Germany. Launching October 2022.

Published : Jun 21, 2022

Thai Airways expects to exit rehab sooner as performance improves

Published : Jun 21, 2022

Learn how to save electricity from 3 electrical authorities

Published : Jun 21, 2022

Published : June 02, 2022

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

A cooking stove that is cheap, environmentally friendly and uses less fuel

Published : Jun 21, 2022

Cabinet approves 8 moves to ease living cost crisis from fuel price

Published : Jun 21, 2022

Govt rejects Korn’s call to rein in refineries as fuel price soars

Published : Jun 21, 2022

Hopewell eyes lawsuits against ministry, SRT to get ‘our money back’

Published : Jun 21, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.