Top execs seek more government help to cope with inflation

As many as 76 per cent of the executives surveyed said they expected a global recession this year due to high inflation and supply-chain disruptions if the war worsens and Western countries tighten their US-led boycott of Russia, FTI vice-chairman Montri Mahaplerkpong said on Thursday.

The respondents expected Thailand’s inflation rate to stay at 4-5 per cent this year, he said.

The FTI’s CEO Survey on “How inflation affects the Thai economy”, was conducted in May with 200 top executives of 45 industrial groups across the country.

Most of the executives called on the government to issue measures to help groups affected by the high inflation, including low-income people and operators of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).