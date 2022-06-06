Arkhom wants banks to hold interest rates

Regarding the central bank’s key policy rate, he was waiting for the information from the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) because their decision is mostly based on external factors.

However, as the economy is recovering the MPC must consider both factors together.

Arkhom added that the MPC should also consider the difference in interest rates between Thailand and foreign countries, to prevent money flowing out of the country.

At the same time, the MPC must make sure that the domestic interest rate was not too high because the economy is recovering.