Baht nosedives against dollar on Tuesday

Poon said the baht could weaken during the day as the dollar strengthens over concern that the US Federal Reserve will increase the interest rate to bludgeon inflation.

He also noted that investors have unloaded the baht, selling 1.3 billion baht of short-term bonds in recent days.

This sell-off could see the baht test its resistance level of 34.40-34.50 to the dollar, he added.

However, the baht would not drop much past its resistance level as exporters are waiting to sell the dollar, Poon said.