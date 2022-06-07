THAI to again sell Boeing 747 seats via Facebook Live

It said both first-class and economy-class seats of Koito and Recaro brands will be put on sale in the second live session.

It said the number of available seats will be limited like in the first live session.

The page explained that it cannot sell a higher number of seats from the decommissioned planes because the goods have to pass complicated clearance steps and it would require cooperation from its limited number of staff.

The page said THAI plans to sell goods from its non-profit assets to boost its liquidity and the sale will also provide a chance for customers to get rare and impressive items.

The TG Warehouse Sale page opened the first live session on March 29 to sell 30 pairs of seats from its decommissioned planes. The seats were sold at THB35,000 per a pair and each customer was allowed to buy a maximum of three pairs.

The live session managed to sell the 30 pairs of seats within a minute and THAI earned Bt1.05 million. The seats were delivered to buyers in early May.