Mitr Phol urges government to hike sugar price as costs soar

He insisted that production right now is adequate for domestic consumption and for regular export. However, in his view, the issue of most concern is the rising cost of cane cultivation and production of sugar.

Diesel fuel and fertilizer are the main cause of his concern as the prices of those two have already increased by 40 per cent compared to the last harvest season.

"Our company and the Sugarcane Farmers Association have already sent our request to the Office of the Cane and Sugar Board several times so that they can raise the issue with the government. Sugar is a price-controlled commodity so we need to discuss it with the government before raising the price. We still hope that they will talk to us soon about the proper price," Buntoeng said.