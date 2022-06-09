Nok Air warns of halting Betong flights without government aid

Earlier, Nok Air reported that its Betong route had recorded a loss of about THB40 million during its three months of operation, making the airline hesitant about extending the service over the long run.

Wutthiphum said on Thursday that the Betong Airport had offered a THB9,000 cut in office rent for Nok Air, as well as a reduction in the landing fee. “That’s just part of our request for assistance from the state,” he added.

“We will try to continue our flights for six months [until the end of October]. If there’s no additional help, we will have to stop flying in November,” the CEO said.

He said that price increase in air fares was not a viable option as tourists have many other alternatives, including travels to neighbouring countries.

The Nok Air CEO called on the government to encourage more investment in Betong, as well as improvements of tourism infrastructure in the area. This would bring in more visitors and business travellers, he added.

Wutthiphum also called for connecting flights between Betong and airports in Malaysia and Singapore to attract more tourists from those countries.

“The private sector wants clear government measures to help stimulate tourism in Betong district in the long term,” he said.