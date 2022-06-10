The First Peer-to-Peer(P2P) Lending of Thailand By AQUA & NEWS

Speaking at the press conference in Bangkok on Friday, AQUA managing director Chaipipat Kaewtrairat said the platform will address a pain point in the credit industry where SMEs and individuals who don't have many assets are unable to borrow from traditional banks.

Fintech was the solution to this problem of credit inaccessibility for small operators in society, he said.

"Fintech is a global megatrend that is growing exponentially around the world as this innovation serves people’s personal loan needs. We see it as a lending system that can help solve problems for those who are rejected by banks and major financial institutions. It will also reduce Thai people’s dependence on the informal loan system," said Chaipipat

AQUA has collaborated with NEWS to establish the Peer For All (PFA) company to operate the P2P platform, with a license from the Bank of Thailand. The project is worth 500 million baht, with 60 percent of investment coming from AQUA and 40 percent from NEWS.

PFA holds the management rights for Nestifly Plc, which operates a P2P lending platform via the ShareLoan application. The platform is expected to generate loans totaling around 3 billion baht in the first year of operation, reaching 10 billion baht within the next three years.

Chaipipat added that in the first phase, the platform would target borrowers who own securities as assets. The next phase would be to accept other collateral assets such as vehicles, property and housing, he said. The platform also expects to offer unsecured loans for people with no assets or credit but with data to prove creditworthiness.