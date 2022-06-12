Thai exports to Asean up 17% in first four months

Asean is Thailand’s largest export market, accounting for 24.7 per cent of the Kingdom’s total exports.

The first four months saw “satisfactory growth”, said the department, with exports up 60 per cent to Singapore, 34 per cent to Indonesia, 24 per cent to Myanmar, 11 per cent to Malaysia, 8 per cent to Laos, 7 per cent to Cambodia, and 0.4 per cent to Vietnam.

Growth was driven by exports of sugar (up 140 per cent), wheat and instant foods (12 per cent), animal and vegetable fat/oil (81 per cent), animal feed (21 per cent) and tapioca (72 per cent). Agricultural products accounted for 16 per cent of all exports to Asean.