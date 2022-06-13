Pending Fed decision, China lockdown measures pull down baht

He said the baht may test the resistance level at 34.80 to 35 as the dollar is strengthening.

However, the weakening of the baht may be limited by the selling off of gold. Meanwhile, exporters are also waiting to sell their dollars at the baht’s resistance level.

Poon added that the baht should not go beyond 35 to the dollar if the market is not affected by lockdown measures enforced in several parts of China. The lockdown may encourage investors to sell off a lot of stocks and bonds in emerging Asian markets.

As for the dollar, Poon said it is strengthening because the US Federal Reserve has signalled that it will increase the interest rate.