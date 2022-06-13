AIS softening inflation impact with points-for-discounts scheme

Point Pay, run jointly with Krung Thai Bank (KTB), empowers small shop, street-food and market vendors with digital tools while softening the impact of rising prices on AIS customers, said AIS chief consumer business officer Pratthana Leelapanang.
The Point Pay programme has been helping over 400,000 small shops, streetside stalls, market stalls, and small restaurants via KTB’s Tung Ngern system since 2021, he added.
"Together we are part of fostering recovery in grassroots economies by putting money in circulation, as each shop is a small mechanism to maintain continued spending power.”
The scheme supports both shops and AIS customers by reducing daily expenses, particularly on food, as well as stimulating spending and putting cash in the hands of Tung Ngern shops nationwide, said Pratthana.
Now, the 46 million AIS users get a 1-baht discount for every two AIS points they redeem when purchasing food at Tung Ngern shops.
Published : Jun 23, 2022
Published : Jun 23, 2022
Published : Jun 23, 2022
Published : June 13, 2022
Published : Jun 24, 2022
Published : Jun 23, 2022
Published : Jun 23, 2022
Published : Jun 23, 2022