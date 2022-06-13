AIS softening inflation impact with points-for-discounts scheme

"Together we are part of fostering recovery in grassroots economies by putting money in circulation, as each shop is a small mechanism to maintain continued spending power.”

The scheme supports both shops and AIS customers by reducing daily expenses, particularly on food, as well as stimulating spending and putting cash in the hands of Tung Ngern shops nationwide, said Pratthana.

Now, the 46 million AIS users get a 1-baht discount for every two AIS points they redeem when purchasing food at Tung Ngern shops.

