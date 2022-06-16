Prime Minister presides over Thailand 5G Summit 2022, joining domestic and international partners to drive 5G as Thailand’s key digital infrastructure

H.E. General Prayut also announced the strategic ‘Thailand 5G Alliance’, joined by depa, representatives from government agencies, and the private sector, as well as industrial associations such as The Office of the Digital Economy and Society Commission (ONDE), The Office of The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), The Federation of Thai Industries, Advanced Info Service Plc. (AIS), True Corporation Plc. (True), Thai IoT Association and The Telecommunications Association of Thailand Under the Royal Patronage to promote and drive 5G applications in the industrial sector to increase the country’s economic value through service system upgrades for public health, security, education, transportation, factory management and modern agriculture – aiming to elevate people’s quality of life equally and efficiently.

Mr. Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, Minister of Digital Economy and Society, said: “Technology development and digital innovation play a pivotal role in increasing digital applications in various sectors. Digital technology development trends are foundations of industry and digital services. 5G technology is a key infrastructure component for the country’s future economic and social transformation. The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, through depa, is joining forces with partners to organize Thailand 5G Summit 2022, which has also received excellent cooperation from Huawei.”

“The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society hopes that Thailand 5G Summit 2022 will open up digital opportunities for businesses and people, demonstrate the country’s potential and readiness in digital applications to increase business advantages for Thai entrepreneurs. This summit will also promote a digital workforce and digital startup development to elevate economic competitiveness for Thailand to become an investment hub and regional leader in 5G technology,” said Mr. Chaiwut.

Asst. Prof. Dr. Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin, President/CEO of depa, said: “5G technology is an important digital infrastructure component with the ability to be a fast wireless network that supports Person-to-Person and Machine-to-Machine communication effectively. Therefore, 5G can lead various technology developments to provide digital services to the public sector. Thailand 5G Summit 2022 was made possible by strong collaboration from the 5G Technology Alliance, and participants will find examples of 5G applications in the industrial sector to spark new ideas, increase knowledge, convey experiences, and best practices for commercial applications of 5G technology for digital startups, developers, Thai entrepreneurs, and personnel.

“depa predicts that Thailand 5G Summit 2022 will create up to 5 billion baht in economic value. It is an important collaboration between the public and private sector such as Huawei, including private supply chains and more than 60 domestic and international investors to help support the country’s development. This summit will help create a workforce, build digital standards, and share commercial 5G technology knowledge efficiently. It will coordinate between the government, the private sector, and educational institutions both domestically and internationally to solve issues, define solutions and set regulations for 5G applications to support the country’s development,” said Asst. Prof. Dr. Nuttapon.

Mr. Simon Lin, President of Huawei Asia Pacific, said: “Global 5G rollout is progressing quickly, and the 5G pioneers in the Asia Pacific region have crossed the 16% chasm into the golden age. In this transformative process, 5G has become a key enabler for enriching people’s life, accelerating industry digitalization, and expanding economy scope.”

“Huawei always considers Asia Pacific as our strategic market, and we are committed to becoming the key contributor to the digital economy in the region. Towards this goal, 5G connectivity plays a crucial role,” said Mr. Lin on the topic of unleashing the values of 5G to embrace a better green digital life. “As Thailand rapidly emerges as a 5G leader in the ASEAN region, we will continuously support Thailand’s 5G success through three key areas: Build leading 5G infrastructure, Drive 5G industry application, and Create 5G industry and talent ecosystem.” said Mr. Lin.

Mr. Julian Gorman, Head of GSMA, Asia-Pacific Region, said: “The establishment of the 5G Alliance is a significant milestone for Thailand as it is the first alliance to develop the 5G ecosystem in Southeast Asia. GSMA APAC 5G Industry Community is pleased to collaborate with Huawei, the leading global ICT company, to drive applications of 5G technology in the Thai industrial sector to the maximum potential.”

The event also provides participants with various seminars, with targeted industry experts in the country – both Thais and foreigners. There will be keynote sessions and industry forums regarding applications of 5G technology in the Thai industrial sector including an exhibition showcasing commercial 5G technologies and innovations. The exhibition area is divided into three zones: Zone 1: 5G Smart Manufacturing & Logistics, showcasing 5G factory automation solutions, reconnaissance and inspection drones, and intelligent lifting robotic arms; Zone 2: 5G Smart Medical, showcasing smart mobile clinic vehicles with 5G solutions, bedridden patients’ health check box and 5G Smart Ambulance; Zone 3: 5G Smart City showcasing smart screening points and street lightings, AI camera systems for safety improvement and an intelligent operations center that acts as the brain and central nervous system in smart cities.

Thailand 5G Summit 2022: “The 5G Leader in the Region” will be held on June 16 & 17, on the 22nd floor, Centara Grand Hotel and Bangkok Convention Center at centralwOrld. Participants can join panel discussions and enjoy 5G technology showcases at the event free of charge.