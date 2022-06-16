The First Meeting of the Policy Partnership on Women and the Economy (PPWE1)

The meeting was held virtually under the theme of “Women’s Empowerment through the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy”.

The meeting was chaired by Ms. Renee Graham, Chief Executive, Social Wellbeing Agency, New Zealand, who delivered a keynote address focusing on women leadership and inclusivity and how we can explore new frontiers and models.

Mrs. Patcharee Arayakul, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security of Thailand, delivered the opening remarks during the meeting.

And Mrs. Jintana Chanbamrung is the Head of Delegation of PPWE Thailand.