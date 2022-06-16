The First Meeting of the Policy Partnership on Women and the Economy (PPWE1)

The meeting was held virtually under the theme of “Women’s Empowerment through the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy”.
The meeting was chaired by Ms. Renee Graham, Chief Executive, Social Wellbeing Agency, New Zealand, who delivered a keynote address focusing on women leadership and inclusivity and how we can explore new frontiers and models.
Mrs. Patcharee Arayakul, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security of Thailand, delivered the opening remarks during the meeting.
And Mrs. Jintana Chanbamrung is the Head of Delegation of PPWE Thailand.
On the first day of the two-day meeting, member economies focused their discussion on how to continue advancing women's economic empowerment while pursuing COVID-19 recovery, which remains a challenge in Asia-Pacific.
The meeting also considered a draft of the Women and the Economy Forum (WEF) statement and agreed on the drafting process and timeframe. On the second day of the meeting, Thailand’s co-chair, Dr. Juree Vichit-Vadakan presented the topic of the policy dialogue, which is “Towards balanced, inclusive, and sustainable growth: empowering women through BCG”.
The discussion of women empowerment, opportunities, and challenges through the BCG models was further discussed in the breakout sessions where member economies shared their views and experience through three different tracks; the Bio-Economy track, the Circular Economy track, and the Green Economy track.
These discussions will be brought forward to the next PPWE meeting which will be held from 16 to 18 August 2022.
