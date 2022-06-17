Baht bolstered by weakening dollar, mass dumping of gold

He added that a weakening dollar and mass sale of gold may make the baht fluctuate and strengthen.

However, he said, the value of the baht may weaken if foreign investors sell Thai assets, especially stocks, due to concerns and confusion over Thai monetary policies.

Some investors also expect the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to hold an urgent meeting to increase the interest rates even though there has been no indication of that happening.

Poon also believes the Bank of Japan’s moves to ease monetary policies may weaken the yen and baht.