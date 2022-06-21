Thai Airways expects to exit rehab sooner as performance improves

“The company may be able to exit the rehabilitation programme sooner than initially planned. But I can’t tell how soon because there must be steps to be taken first,” Chai said.

The Cabinet gave the green light for THAI to undergo rehabilitation under the Bankruptcy Act in May 2020, while the airline’s protection filing was granted by a court in June last year. Chai said THAI’s initial five-year rehab plan can be extended twice by a year each time, meaning a maximum rehab period of seven years.

He added that the airline may not have to seek a new loan of up to Bt25 billion as earlier expected because its cashflows have increased.