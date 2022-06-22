Fri, June 24, 2022

business

Baht could test resistance level of 35.40 today: market strategist

The baht opened at 35.25 to the US dollar on Wednesday, strengthening from Tuesday’s close of 35.32.

The currency is expected to move in a range between 35.20 and 35.45 on Wednesday, predicted Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool.

Poon said the baht is finding support and could strengthen as the market gradually opens to more risks.

However, there is a chance it could fluctuate and weaken during the day to test its resistance level of 35.40 to the dollar after foreign investors offloaded Thai assets, selling 7.1 billion baht worth of Thai stocks and bonds.

He suggested investors must beware of the dollar’s volatility before the US Federal Reserve chairman’s testimony to congress. If he does not signal that it is necessary to increase the interest rate by a big margin or is concerned about the shrinking economy, it might pressure the dollar to weaken.

Poon speculated that investors are gradually decreasing possession of the dollar (net long USD positions) even though it went to a new high recently. This shows most investors feel the dollar will not continue to rise and decided to sell the currency for profit.

He expects that the dollar might go down if the Fed does not signal a high rate increase, though its peak hawkishness might occur during a key meeting in July.

Poon advised investors to use hedging tools such as options to manage risks in the highly volatile currency market.

Thailand wants Egypt to speed up movement on trade panel MoU

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Beauty, medical services, e-commerce will be money-spinners in 2nd half: UTCC

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Thai rice exports lose ground, prices tumble as India, VN go in for price undercut

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Bangkok governor to speak at seminar on 'Redefining the future ESG in Thailand'

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Nong Nooch, Cuban National Botanical Garden team up on conservation, scientific research

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Published : June 22, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Channettee Shares Clubhouse Lead with Samaporn in Rain-Delayed Thai WPGA Event

Published : Jun 24, 2022

Rice packers assure no price hike despite higher production cost

Published : Jun 23, 2022

New Philippines tax chief intends to collect Marcos estate tax

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Pre-dawn parade of five planets over Thailand on Friday, Saturday

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.